PHUKET: An Argentinian man has been charged with armed robbery after he used a knife to threaten Chinese tourists to hand over their valuables in two separate incidents in Kata-Karon on Friday (Mar 9).

The man, named by police as N. P., 25, was taken into custody after midnight last night.

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News