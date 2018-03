A puppy was seen waiting for its owner by a canal in Samut Sakhon province’s Krathum Ban district 24 hours after the man had drowned.

Krathum Ban rescuers and district police were told of the accident at 9pm on Sunday and when they arrived they found a pair of sandals near a wooden bench under a mango tree on the canal bank on Soi Suan Luang 24 in Moo 1 village, Tambon Suan Luang.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation