A Chinese tourist filed a complaint with Pattaya tourist police early on Saturday that 2,000 yuan was stolen from her wallet by two strangers in a convenience store.

Ding Jianying, 36, told Pol Captain Thanin Kanphai, an officer on duty at Pattaya Police Station, at 1am that two strangers approached her inside the store on Naklua Soi 18 on Pattaya-Naklua Road.

By The Nation