Friday, May 12, 2017
Home > News > Automated postbox helps air travelers with banned items

Automated postbox helps air travelers with banned items

Transparent Thailand Post mailbox at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 12 May 2017 (NNT) – Thailand Post has introduced automated postbox service (APM) to facilitate air travelers at airports to send away any items prohibited from being carried on board.

Thailand Post President Smorn Terdthumpiboon said Thailand Post provides the new post services such as the introduction of APM machines which allow the general public to deposit items and to send them to addresses in Thailand and other countries by post.

She said the innovation can help air travelers who might carry with them any items banned aboard airliners.

Full story: nwnt.prd.go.th

Correspondent: Tanakorn Sangiam
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau & Public Relations

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thai PM tightens security after mall bombs rattle Bangkok

Thai girls ranked Asia’s top for unplanned pregnancies

One dead, one missing as ferry burns and sinks near Phuket

Leave a Reply