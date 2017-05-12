Automated postbox helps air travelers with banned items

BANGKOK, 12 May 2017 (NNT) – Thailand Post has introduced automated postbox service (APM) to facilitate air travelers at airports to send away any items prohibited from being carried on board.

Thailand Post President Smorn Terdthumpiboon said Thailand Post provides the new post services such as the introduction of APM machines which allow the general public to deposit items and to send them to addresses in Thailand and other countries by post.

She said the innovation can help air travelers who might carry with them any items banned aboard airliners.

Full story: nwnt.prd.go.th

Correspondent: Tanakorn Sangiam

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau & Public Relations