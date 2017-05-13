African visitors under watch

Saturday, May 13, 2017
Labour officials are keeping a close eye on African tourists after finding several hundred of them are allegedly working in the Chanthaburi gem industry illegally.

There are currently about 700 African nationals in this eastern province, out of which 562 are working in the lucrative industry in Chanthaburi, according to the Chanthaburi immigration office.

“The problem is that most of them are on tourism visas or non-immigrant Type-O visas,” Waranon Pitiwan, chief of the Department of Employment, said yesterday.

