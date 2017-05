SAMUT PRAKAN — Four people, including two little girls, were killed and one seriously injured when a pick-up truck collided head-on with an 18-wheel trailer truck in Bang Bo district late on Saturday night, police said.

Pol Lt Col Somchai Sakhon, a Khlong Dan police investigator, said the accident occurred at about 10.30pm on Sukhumvit Sai Kao road near Wat Silong temple in tambon Khlong Dan.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUTTHIWIT CHAYUTWORAKAN,

BANGKOK POST