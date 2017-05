Six Vietnamese fishing boats with 20 crew members on board have been seized by a Royal Thai Navy ship for illegally fishing in the Thai waters.

The Khirirat patrol vessel was dispatched to a spot in the Gulf about 60 nautical miles from Juang island which is in Thai territorial waters after three Vietnamese fishing boats were sighted in the area, believe to be engaged in illegal fishing.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters