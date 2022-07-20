Two foreign tourists rescued after battling with waves on Kata Beach in Phuket
Two foreign tourists were rescued after battling with waves on Kata Beach, the same beach and the same day that two other tourists passed away.
In both cases, the tourists went swimming despite many red flags, no swimming signs, and lifeguards warning people not to enter the water.
Both foreign tourists reportedly recovered in the hospital following the incident.
By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational