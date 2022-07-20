July 20, 2022

Two foreign tourists rescued after battling with waves on Kata Beach in Phuket

Kata Noi beach, Phuket

Beach and bay in Kata Noi, Phuket. Photo: Peregrine981.




Two foreign tourists were rescued after battling with waves on Kata Beach, the same beach and the same day that two other tourists passed away.

In both cases, the tourists went swimming despite many red flags, no swimming signs, and lifeguards warning people not to enter the water.

Both foreign tourists reportedly recovered in the hospital following the incident.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational

