Guru Linked to Koh Tao’s Dead Belgian Tourist Left Country: Police

Monday, July 3, 2017
BANGKOK — Police on Monday searched residence that belonged to a spiritual mentor of a Belgian tourist who died on Koh Tao two months ago, a death her family found suspicious.

Media reports said Elise Dallemagne, 30, actively participated in a New Age group led by Raaman Andreas before she was found hanged in a jungle on the island in April. Police said they wanted to question Andreas about the incident, but the self-proclaimed guru had already left Thailand.

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

