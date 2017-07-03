Monday, July 3, 2017
Home > News > Police claim dead Belgian’s kin accept suicide finding

Police claim dead Belgian’s kin accept suicide finding

Beach on Ko Tao
TN News 0

The autopsy on the body of a Belgian woman who died on Koh Tao in April found that she suffocated, with no signs of physical abuse, and her relatives did not doubt the cause of death, according to a spokesman for the Royal Thai Police.

Pol Col Krisana Patanacharoen, the deputy spokesman, said the autopsy on the body of Elise Dallemagne had found she died of suffocation. and that there were no indications she had been assaulted.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS AND WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thailand expects 21 million foreign tourists this year

Government bans foreigner ‘visa runs’ to borders

Cambodia refuses bilateral negotiations with Thailand

Leave a Reply