Police claim dead Belgian’s kin accept suicide finding

The autopsy on the body of a Belgian woman who died on Koh Tao in April found that she suffocated, with no signs of physical abuse, and her relatives did not doubt the cause of death, according to a spokesman for the Royal Thai Police.

Pol Col Krisana Patanacharoen, the deputy spokesman, said the autopsy on the body of Elise Dallemagne had found she died of suffocation. and that there were no indications she had been assaulted.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS AND WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM