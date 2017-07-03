Monday, July 3, 2017
Home > Asia > Suicide Bomber Dressed as Woman Kills 14 in Iraq Refugee Camp

Suicide Bomber Dressed as Woman Kills 14 in Iraq Refugee Camp

Iraqi Soldiers in Baqubah on a clearing mission
TN Asia 0

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – A suicide bomber dressed in an all-covering robe killed 14 people at a refugee camp, according to officials.

The deaths happened at a camp housing displaced people in part who have left areas held by ISIS (also known as Daesh), Iraqi authorities in Baghdad said.

A police officer who died in the attack had become suspicious about the attacker and walked up to him to embrace him – apparently as a way of sacrificing himself to minimize the number of casualties – and the attacker detonated the explosives as he did so. That police colonel and another 13 people are now dead, said Councilman Taha Abdul-Ghani, alongside 20 more who are injured, Independent reported.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

South Korean Buddhist Monks, US Aid Arrive in North Korea

Blast at Beijing Capital International Airport Terminal 3

EgyptAir MS955 to Resume Flight to Beijing After False Security Threat

Leave a Reply