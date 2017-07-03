Illegal zipline operations in Phuket raided

Officials of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation on Monday seized zipline equipments from three zipline thrill ride operators in Kathu district of Phuket after finding out that their operations have encroached on forest reserve.

The fourth operator was found to have encroached on Sor Por Kor or Land Reform land.

The raid of the four zipline theme parks in Kamala forest reserve in Tambon Patong of Krathu district and in Nark Kerd forest reserve was led by the department director-general Mr Cholathit Suraswadi and witnessed by a group of local reporters.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS