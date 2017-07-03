Monday, July 3, 2017
Home > Tech > Samsung to launch resurrected Galaxy Note 7 launches on July 7

Samsung to launch resurrected Galaxy Note 7 launches on July 7

Samsung Galaxy mobile phone
TN Tech 0

PanARMENIAN.Net – Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Sunday, July 2 it will start selling a refurbished version of the recalled Galaxy Note 7 smartphone in South Korea on July 7, using batteries different from those that caused some handsets to catch fire last year, Reuters said.

Samsung said in a statement it will offer 400,000 phones, dubbed the Galaxy Note 7 Fan Edition, in its home country priced 699,600 won ($611) – about 30 percent lower than the Note 7’s original launch price. The devices will be made from recalled, unsealed Note 7 handsets and unused Note 7 components.

Batteries for the refurbished devices will have a lower capacity than those of the original Note 7s, but have passed new safety measures implemented following the recall, Samsung said.

The world’s biggest smartphone maker by volume was forced to halt sales of the Note 7 in October, roughly 2 months after its launch, due to fire-prone batteries from two different suppliers.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thailand Internet Speeds Up to 3G

Apple Store Carrousel du Louvre in Paris

Apple loses FaceTime patent trial, ordered to pay over $302 million

Thailand will have 80-85% high-speed internet coverage in four years

Leave a Reply