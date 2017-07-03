Online stores to come under strict control

BANGKOK, 3 July 2017 (NNT) – The Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) met with relevant agencies to develop measures to ensure that online stores don’t take advantage of their consumers.

TISI Deputy Secretary-General Wanchai Phanomchai revealed that the TISI joined a meeting with the Department of Business Development, the Office of the Consumer Protection Board, the Consumer Protection Police Division and the Food and Drug Administration to discuss measures to protect online consumers.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau Of Thailand