Monday, July 3, 2017
Home > News > Online stores to come under strict control

Online stores to come under strict control

Christian Dior leather gloves
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 3 July 2017 (NNT) – The Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) met with relevant agencies to develop measures to ensure that online stores don’t take advantage of their consumers.

TISI Deputy Secretary-General Wanchai Phanomchai revealed that the TISI joined a meeting with the Department of Business Development, the Office of the Consumer Protection Board, the Consumer Protection Police Division and the Food and Drug Administration to discuss measures to protect online consumers.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thailand, Cambodia discussing Preah Vihear landmine removal

Songkran death toll rises to 248 after five days: Police

More than 100,000 people demonstrate to remove 312 MPs, senators

Leave a Reply