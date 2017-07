PanARMENIAN.Net – Many people were kilports.led when a coach burst into flames after colliding with a lorry on a motorway in the German state of Bavaria on Monday, July 3, the German government said, accoridng to Reuters.

“Unfortunately numerous people – a tour group from (the eastern German state of) Saxony – lost their lives in this burning bus,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news conference.

Full story: panarmenian.net

