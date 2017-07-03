Monday, July 3, 2017
What is Known So Far About Avignon Shooting Outside Mosque in France

A shooting outside the Arrahma mosque in France’s southeastern city of Avignon left eight people injured, including a seven-year-old girl, local police said, adding the attack was not an act of terrorism.

PARIS (Sputnik) — A group of hooded men opened fire at around 10:30 p.m. local time (21:30 GMT) on Sunday, using a hunting rifle and a handgun, police said. Two out of eight people present were wounded directly at the shooting scene, while others were hit by crossfire as they got out on their balconies.

Streetgangs Settling Scores

According to the information of the France Bleu radio station, the cause of the incident may be the settling of scores by street gangs, with police saying the event had no connection with terrorism, and that the incident took place in front of a mosque being a mere coincidence.

