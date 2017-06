A driver tried to use his car to ram into the crowd near a mosque in the Paris suburb of Creteil.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A driver tried to use his car to ram into the crowd near a mosque in the Paris suburb of Creteil, no one was hurt, French media reported.

The car crashed into the wall, and the driver was detained by police, Le Parisien reported.

Source: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International