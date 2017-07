Police in Nakhon Ratchasima province are hunting for two men who they believed have collaborated with a molester who used social media to lure teenage girls into sex with him.

The molester who used his name as “Panda” on Facebook was arrested on Thusday (July 6) following complaints from parents of several teenage girls that they were sexually abused by him.

By Thai PBS