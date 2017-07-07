Manchester Bomber Used Student Loans to Fund Deadly Terror Attack: UK Police

British police have revealed that the man responsible for the Manchester bombing in May purchased bomb-making materials with student loan money, and did not act alone in the attack.

Salman Abedi, named shortly after the attack as the perpetrator, was living off student loans reportedly amounting to thousands of pounds while planning his attack, according to authorities, who also say that “more arrests are possible” in the case. UK police are collaborating with authorities in Libya turn over Abedi’s brother Hashem.

Abedi’s parents are believed to have fled Libya to escape the government of Muammar Gaddafi, returning after his execution in 2011.

Twenty-two people were killed and more than 250 injured after Abedi’s homemade bomb detonated just after an Ariana Grande concert concluded at Manchester Arena May 22. The explosive device contained metal nuts to act as shrapnel.

Full story: sputniknews.com

