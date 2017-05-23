‘Horrific Incident’: What is Known So Far About Manchester Suicide Attack

At least 22 people are reported to have been killed and 59 injured in a suspected suicide bombing outside Manchester Arena, one of the busiest and biggest live entertainment venues in the world, minutes after a concert by American pop singer, dancer and actress Ariana Grande ended.

The explosion took place at approximately 9:30 pm GMT, causing panic among those attending the event. In its latest statement, Greater Manchester police described the attack as “the most horrific incident we have had to face” in the city in the northwest of England.

“Families and many young people were out to enjoy a concert at the Manchester Arena and have lost their lives. Our thoughts are with those 22 victims that we now know have died, the 59 people who have been injured and their loved once. We continue to do all we can to support them. They are being treated at eight hospitals across Greater Manchester,” the law enforcement agency said.

