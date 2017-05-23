Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Home > News > ‘Horrific Incident’: What is Known So Far About Manchester Suicide Attack

‘Horrific Incident’: What is Known So Far About Manchester Suicide Attack

Police officers in Manchester
TN News 0

At least 22 people are reported to have been killed and 59 injured in a suspected suicide bombing outside Manchester Arena, one of the busiest and biggest live entertainment venues in the world, minutes after a concert by American pop singer, dancer and actress Ariana Grande ended.

The explosion took place at approximately 9:30 pm GMT, causing panic among those attending the event. In its latest statement, Greater Manchester police described the attack as “the most horrific incident we have had to face” in the city in the northwest of England.

“Families and many young people were out to enjoy a concert at the Manchester Arena and have lost their lives. Our thoughts are with those 22 victims that we now know have died, the 59 people who have been injured and their loved once. We continue to do all we can to support them. They are being treated at eight hospitals across Greater Manchester,” the law enforcement agency said.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Kasikornbank ATM in Bangkok

Commerce says 10% VAT for 2015 would not affect the Thai economy

Thailand prays for South Korea

German chancellor Angela Merkel wearing headphones

‘European Dictator’: Media Study Discovers Merkel’s Critics Out in Force

Leave a Reply