Hospital bomb tied to other blasts

25 hurt in explosion at army facility on anniversary of coup; unknown network blamed for 2 other similar attacks.

THE BOMBING of an Army hospital in downtown Bangkok yesterday was carried out by the same network behind blasts near the National Theatre on May 15 and the old Government Lottery Office on April 5, Army commander-in-chief General Sitthisart Chalermchai said.

“The three attacks including the one at Phramongkutklao Hospital used the same kind of explosives, which are pipe bombs. The same group is behind the three strikes, but I cannot say now which group it is,” he said.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

