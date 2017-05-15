Monday, May 15, 2017
Two women injured in explosion near Sanam Luang

Police in Bangkok
An explosion at about 8:30 pm in front of the National Theatre in Bangkok on Monday evening, barely injured two women.

The device exploded around 8.30pm near Sanam Luang, police said two women were slightly injured.

A bomb squad inspected the device at the scene to check the explosive device, possibly a pipe bomb. Police officers from Chana Songkram station closed the section of the road in front of the National Theatre, which is located near the National Museum.

Police said the device was hidden inside a garbage bin in front of the theatre.

The injured women were taken to receive first aid treatment at a nearby hospital, local media reported.

