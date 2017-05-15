Africans, ‘Briton’ caught stealing in Koh Samui shop

Three Africans and another man holding a British passport, were caught on CCTV stealing drones in a shop in Koh Samui island, CH7 TV reported.

The CCTV footage shows the four men inside a small shop apparently interested in buy a special model of drone and pretending to browse through the goods.

Taking advantage of an oversight of the salesman who was in the back room, the men managed to escape with several boxes containing drones worth about 15,000 Baht.

Police say they are looking for the foreigners who have been identified.

Theft in Thailand is punished with imprisonment of three to ten years and fined of six thousand to twenty thousand Baht.

-TN