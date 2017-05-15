Monday, May 15, 2017
Tourist sites around Phuket to close for five months from tomorrow

Tourist boats in Phuket
PHUKET: Officials from the Department of National Park Wild Life Conservation and Plant Conservation (DNP) have today announced the annual five-month closure of popular tourists islands around Phuket as of tomorrow (May 16) in order to recover marine life during the green season.

Director the Marine National Park Management division of the DNP, Nattapol Rattanaphan, said, “The DNP will close many national parks from May 16 to October 15. The parks will open again October 16 through to May 15 next year.”

Tanyaluk Sakoot,
The Phuket News

