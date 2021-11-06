Royal insult law repeal draws over 100,000 supporters









More than 120,000 people have signed up to submit a bill calling for the repeal of the royal defamation law to Parliament.

Launched on Oct 31 during a rally at the Ratchaprasong intersection in Bangkok, the “Time’s up 112” campaign attracted 3,760 signatures in favour of scrapping the law. The existing defamation law in the Criminal Code offers ample protection to anyone, royal or otherwise, who believes they have been wronged, proponents of the change argue.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

