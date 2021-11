BANGKOK, Nov 3 (TNA) – Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), chaired a meeting with his party MPs before the House session on Nov 3-5 and confirmed that his party would leave Section 112 intact.

PPRP’s spokesperson said that Gen Prawit told the party’s MPs including those who were also ministers to attend the House throughout its session and attach importance to voting for laws.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts