The Scala Theater in Siam Square, Bangkok, showing a Thai film, The Love of Siam by Chukiat Sakweerakul. Photo: Kampongpiratevee / pantip.com. CC BY 3.0.









The once-famous “Scala Theatre”, in operation for 54 years in Bangkok’s Siam Square, was demolished earlier this week. It was a heart-breaking moment for local film fans.

The capital’s only independent, single screen cinema closed its curtains for the final time last year.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

