November 3, 2021

Prayut tells world leaders: Thailand will step up fight against climate change

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha during a public speech

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha during a public speech. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




GLASGOW (NNT) – Thailand’s prime minister attended the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, the United Kingdom where he announced Thailand’s intention to step up its efforts to combat climate change.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha said at the conference that Thailand gives utmost importance to climate change and is ready to cooperate with the global community to achieve climate goals. He explained that Thailand emits 0.72% of global greenhouse gas emissions but is among the 10 countries that are most affected by climate change. Because of this, Thailand was among the first group of nations to commit to the Paris Agreement.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

