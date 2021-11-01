Prayut to Announce Thailand’s Climate Change Reduction Plans At COP26
BANGKOK (NNT) – Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha will announce Thailand’s commitment to reducing annual greenhouse gas emission by 20–25% by 2030 at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland this week.
According to government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Thailand’s long-term, environmentally friendly development strategies include drafting its own Climate Change Act as well as cooperating with international agencies to support climate change solutions, setting a target of having 15 million electric vehicles (EVs) on the roads by 2035 as a part of the country’s strategy to lower greenhouse gas emissions, stepping up nature-based solutions by planting about 100 million new trees across the country by the end of next year.
