Many schools in Thailand resume on-site classes
Many schools around the country resumed on-site classes for the second semester today, after being closed since May due to COVID-19 pandemic.
At Bodindecha School in Bangkok, the director, Wisit Jaithoeng, said that on-site classes were open today for about 600 lower secondary students, out of 4,413, as a trial, adding that 16 sites with good air circulation and which are considered safe have been designated as their classrooms.
By Thai PBS World