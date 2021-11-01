November 1, 2021

Suvarnabhumi airport returns to life on Monday

8 hours ago TN
Arrivals Level, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Arrivals Level at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr.




The suitcases of tourists have returned this Monday to the conveyor belts of Suvarnabhumi international airport. Thailand reopens its borders, but only to those travelers who have completed the full COVID-19 vaccination guideline.

“Right now in Europe it is very cold, so we took a flight and it turns out that we were the first to fly here,” explains a surprised 41-year-old German tourist, who has landed accompanied by some friends to visit the southern islands.

The list of countries from which entry is allowed without quarantine was originally 46, but Thai authorities have added another 17 territories over the weekend.

According to a survey collected by ‘The Bangkok Post’, more than 90 percent of the Thai population is “concerned” about the reopening of the borders to tourism.

Thailand has lost nearly three million jobs linked to tourism during the pandemic, so this small respite of normality comes to revive the economy. The only and main requirement for entry is the so-called “Thailand Pass” issued by the immigration and health officials present at the airport terminal after presenting the vaccination certificate in QR code format.

-Thailand News (TN)

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Prayut Chan-o-cha giving a speech during the Covid-19 pandemic

Prayut to Announce Thailand’s Climate Change Reduction Plans At COP26

8 hours ago TN
Students during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand

Many schools in Thailand resume on-site classes

8 hours ago TN
Covid-19 vaccine from Moderna Inc.

First Lot of COVID-19 Moderna Vaccine Arrives

8 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Betong District in Yala, Southern Thailand

Patrolling police injured by road bomb in Yala

5 hours ago TN
Arrivals Level, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Suvarnabhumi airport returns to life on Monday

8 hours ago TN
Prayut Chan-o-cha giving a speech during the Covid-19 pandemic

Prayut to Announce Thailand’s Climate Change Reduction Plans At COP26

8 hours ago TN
Students during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand

Many schools in Thailand resume on-site classes

8 hours ago TN
Preventive measures at a local restaurant in Bangkok

SHA Standard Required for Bangkok Eateries Selling Liquor

8 hours ago TN