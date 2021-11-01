Suvarnabhumi airport returns to life on Monday









The suitcases of tourists have returned this Monday to the conveyor belts of Suvarnabhumi international airport. Thailand reopens its borders, but only to those travelers who have completed the full COVID-19 vaccination guideline.

“Right now in Europe it is very cold, so we took a flight and it turns out that we were the first to fly here,” explains a surprised 41-year-old German tourist, who has landed accompanied by some friends to visit the southern islands.

The list of countries from which entry is allowed without quarantine was originally 46, but Thai authorities have added another 17 territories over the weekend.

The Ministry of Public Health has provided suggestions for ways that the public can follow stay vigilant to prevent #COVID19. This will show our readiness to welcome visitors with confidence after the Thailand reopening announcement. pic.twitter.com/1lh9TdkY0N — PR Thai Government (@prdthailand) November 1, 2021

According to a survey collected by ‘The Bangkok Post’, more than 90 percent of the Thai population is “concerned” about the reopening of the borders to tourism.

Thailand has lost nearly three million jobs linked to tourism during the pandemic, so this small respite of normality comes to revive the economy. The only and main requirement for entry is the so-called “Thailand Pass” issued by the immigration and health officials present at the airport terminal after presenting the vaccination certificate in QR code format.

-Thailand News (TN)

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





