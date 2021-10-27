Complete guide and requirements to travel to Thailand from November 1st









On November 1, Thailand will eliminate the compulsory quarantine for tourists from 46 countries, as long as they are fully vaccinated and meet a series of requirements, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

The Thai Prime Minister, General Prayut Chan-o-cha, announced the entry guidelines for the reopening without quarantine for these countries in the first phase together with the relaxation of Covid-19 measures in the six provinces and main tourist destinations in Thailand: Phuket, Surat Thani (Ko Samui), Krabi and Phang Nga, which are already open to tourism, continuing with Chon Buri (Pattaya) and Chiang Mai. Although exempt from quarantine, tourists must complete the necessary entry certificate to enter the country, and present a negative PCR test that has been performed within 72 hours prior to departure to Thailand.

From which countries can you enter Thailand without quarantine?

Currently, Thailand has approved quarantine-free entry for arrivals by air from: Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UAE, UK, USA, and Hong Kong.

Requirements to enter Thailand without quarantine

1. Full vaccination.

2. Thailand Pass.

3. Travel from a low risk country (see list).

4. Round trip air ticket.

5. T8 form (to be filled out on the plane).

6. One night reservation in SHA+ hotels.

7. COVID-19 RT-PCR test within 72 hours prior to travel.

8. COVID-19 RT-PCR test upon arrival in Thailand.

9. Medical insurance of at least US$50,000 (EUR 43,000) will be required to cover the costs associated with COVID.

10. For those fully vaccinated travelers, the test includes a Certificate of Vaccination with a vaccine approved by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH) or the World Health Organization (WHO) not less than 14 days prior to the date of travel and a Certificate of Vaccination with at least one dose of the approved vaccine at least 14 days prior to the date of travel.

11. Travelers under 12 years of age traveling with their parents or guardians are exempt from this vaccination requirement, but must have a Medical Certificate with an RT-PCR laboratory result indicating no detectable COVID-19 issued no more than 72 hours prior to travel.

12. Arrival Health Examination and PCR. Travelers must undergo a pre-departure health check prior to departure to Thailand. Upon arrival at the international airport in Thailand, travelers must proceed following approved airport directions to the pre-arranged COVID-19 testing center, or booked accommodation, and undergo the required COVID-19 RT-PCR test on day 0-1.

13. Travelers must download and install the specified alert application (MorChana), and must wait inside the accommodation only for the test result, which should be available during the day.

Have you been fully vaccinated?

According to the Ministry of Public Health, travelers are considered fully vaccinated if they:

– They have received their second dose of a 2-dose vaccine; such as AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines, no less than 14 days prior to their date of travel to Thailand.

– They have received a single-dose vaccine; such as the Janssen vaccine, no less than 14 days prior to their date of travel to Thailand.

– In the case of combination vaccines, travelers should receive their second dose of a different vaccine within the recommended interval of the first vaccine, no less than 14 days prior to their date of travel to Thailand. For example, if the first vaccine is CoronaVac from Sinovac Biotech and the second vaccine is AstraZeneca, the time between the two doses is 2 to 4 weeks.

Travelers who do not meet these criteria may be denied entry to Thailand.

Can’t prove that you are vaccinated?

If you cannot prove that you are vaccinated against Covid-19, you may travel, but the only option available to you is to undergo a 10-day quarantine.

Covid-19 vaccines accepted to enter Thailand

Currently, MoPH has approved the following manufacturers and vaccines:

– CoronaVac from Sinovac Biotech Ltd: 2 doses are required / 2 to 4 weeks interval.

– AstraZeneca or Covishield from AstraZeneca and Oxford University, SK Bioscience (South Korea), Siam Bioscience and Serum Institute of India (Covishield): 2 doses are needed / 4 to 12 weeks interval.

– Pfizer – BioNTech or Comirnaty from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech 2 doses needed / 3 weeks interval.

– Janssen or Janssen/Ad26.COV2.S by Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. – 1 dose needed.

– Moderna by Moderna Inc. – 2 doses needed / 4 week interval).

– Sinopharm or COVILO by Sinopharm Co., Ltd. – 2 doses needed / 3-4 weeks interval).

– Sputnik V by Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology – 2 doses needed – 3 weeks interval).

Requirements for the ‘Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate’

The COVID-19 vaccination traveler’s certificate must contain the following details:

-First and last name.

-Date of birthday.

-Nationality.

-Passport or identification number.

-Name of the COVID-19 vaccine.

-Dates of vaccination.

-Vaccine manufacturer and lot/batch number.

-Organization authorized in the country of origin.

-In addition to being fully vaccinated, international travelers must have all their advance arrangements in good order for arrival and entry.

For more information before travel to Thailand, visit the website of Tourism Authority of Thailand and the web of THAILAND PASS.

-Thailand News (TN)

