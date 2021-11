YALA: Three policemen were injured, one seriously, when a bomb exploded on a road in Raman district, peppering their patrol pickup with shrapnel, on Monday morning.

Polie said the attack occurred about 10.20am as the pickup was passing Tano Puye, or Moo 3 village, in tambon Kae Ro. The bomb was buried on the roadside and was detonated remotely.

