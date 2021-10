PATTANI: A former village chief was gunned down while returning from a local mosque in Kapho district on Friday night.

The attack occurred in front of a kubo, a Muslim cemetery, in Wang Phla village of tambon Pong Hoi, said Pol Capt Phanakorn Intha, a duty officer at Kapho police station, who was reported at around 7pm on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Abdullah Benjakat

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts