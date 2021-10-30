Thais arriving from 45 low risk countries and Hong Kong to be treated like citizens of those countries









Thai citizens returning home by air from 45 “low risk” countries and Hong Kong will not be required to spend extended time in quarantine or to have health insurance cover as of Monday, when Thailand reopens to foreign arrivals, said Ms. Rachada Dhnadirek, deputy spokesperson for Government House today (Saturday).

She said these Thais will be treated like other people arriving in Thailand from the 45 low risk countries and Hong Kong who, however, must have been fully inoculated with recognised vaccines at least 14 days before their arrival and have passed a RT-PCR test no more than 72 hours before boarding their flights. Foreign tourists, however, must have at least three million baht health insurance cover during their stay in Thailand.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





