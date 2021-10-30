Thais arriving from 45 low risk countries and Hong Kong to be treated like citizens of those countries
Thai citizens returning home by air from 45 “low risk” countries and Hong Kong will not be required to spend extended time in quarantine or to have health insurance cover as of Monday, when Thailand reopens to foreign arrivals, said Ms. Rachada Dhnadirek, deputy spokesperson for Government House today (Saturday).
She said these Thais will be treated like other people arriving in Thailand from the 45 low risk countries and Hong Kong who, however, must have been fully inoculated with recognised vaccines at least 14 days before their arrival and have passed a RT-PCR test no more than 72 hours before boarding their flights. Foreign tourists, however, must have at least three million baht health insurance cover during their stay in Thailand.
By Thai PBS World