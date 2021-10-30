October 30, 2021

Public health minister to quickly mend COVID-19 situation in Chiang Mai

4 hours ago TN
Pratu Thapae in Chiangmai

Pratu Thapae in Chiangmai. Photo: ol'pete / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




CHIANGMAI – The minister of public health is addressing the worrisome COVID-19 situation in Chiang Mai, which is one of the tourism pilot areas that will see further relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions and plans to check on the situation in person next week.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul said he was having discussions with the relevant agencies in order to speedily address the COVID-19 issue in Chiang Mai. He expressed his belief that Chiang Mai possessed greater medical preparedness than many other provinces, but asserted he would look into the distribution of vaccines to the northern province to help curb the outbreak. As for whether a disease control forward command needed to be set up in the province, Mr. Anutin said this remained to be seen and he would first have to check on the situation next week. The minister added that Community Isolation sites have been set up in outbreak areas, to keep outbreaks from escalating.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Old Women's Prison in Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai inmates contract Alpha Plus

4 hours ago TN
Chiang Mai Airport International Departure Hall

Tougher health screening measures at Chiang Mai international airport

1 day ago TN
Haze in Thailand

Unusually high air pollution reading in Chiang Mai’s Chiang Dao district caused by damaged sensor

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Microsoft CES 2009

Microsoft beats Apple as world’s most valuable company

1 min ago TN
Ganges River bank in Varanasi, India

Is China to Blame? Thousands of Fish Die as Indian River Suddenly Turns Black

4 mins ago TN
Street in Kamala Beach, Phuket

Diver drowns while spearfishing at Layi Beach in Kamala

10 mins ago TN
According to the Thai government preventive measures, restaurants are required to arrange a physical distancing at least 1.5 meter and if customers share the table, it is required to have a shield to separate encounter

Bangkok allows alcohol in restaurants only until 9pm

40 mins ago TN
Pattani Provincial Central Mosque

Former village head shot dead in Pattani

4 hours ago TN