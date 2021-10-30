Public health minister to quickly mend COVID-19 situation in Chiang Mai









CHIANGMAI – The minister of public health is addressing the worrisome COVID-19 situation in Chiang Mai, which is one of the tourism pilot areas that will see further relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions and plans to check on the situation in person next week.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul said he was having discussions with the relevant agencies in order to speedily address the COVID-19 issue in Chiang Mai. He expressed his belief that Chiang Mai possessed greater medical preparedness than many other provinces, but asserted he would look into the distribution of vaccines to the northern province to help curb the outbreak. As for whether a disease control forward command needed to be set up in the province, Mr. Anutin said this remained to be seen and he would first have to check on the situation next week. The minister added that Community Isolation sites have been set up in outbreak areas, to keep outbreaks from escalating.

