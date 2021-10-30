October 30, 2021

Chiang Mai inmates contract Alpha Plus

4 hours ago TN
Old Women's Prison in Chiang Mai

Old Women's Prison in Chiang Mai. Photo: drburtoni / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




Two inmates at Chiang Mai Central Prison have been infected with the Alpha Plus variant of Covid-19, according to the provincial public health office. Both cases were detected late last month.

Meanwhile, the governor advised schools that are due to provide on-site learning when the new semester begins on Monday to postpone reopening for two weeks if a Covid outbreak is reported in the area.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Panumate Tanraksa
BANGKOK POST

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



