Chiang Mai inmates contract Alpha Plus
Two inmates at Chiang Mai Central Prison have been infected with the Alpha Plus variant of Covid-19, according to the provincial public health office. Both cases were detected late last month.
Meanwhile, the governor advised schools that are due to provide on-site learning when the new semester begins on Monday to postpone reopening for two weeks if a Covid outbreak is reported in the area.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Panumate Tanraksa
BANGKOK POST
