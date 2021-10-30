Chiang Mai inmates contract Alpha Plus









Two inmates at Chiang Mai Central Prison have been infected with the Alpha Plus variant of Covid-19, according to the provincial public health office. Both cases were detected late last month.

Meanwhile, the governor advised schools that are due to provide on-site learning when the new semester begins on Monday to postpone reopening for two weeks if a Covid outbreak is reported in the area.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Panumate Tanraksa

BANGKOK POST

