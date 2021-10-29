Tougher health screening measures at Chiang Mai international airport
Due to recent surges in COVID-19 cases, Chiang Mai international airport has adopted an 8-step protocol, to make sure arriving passengers are safe, which may mean a delay of 2-3 hours before passengers are allowed to leave the airport following disembarkation.
The enhanced health screening process will be able to handle up to 100 passengers per hour, according to officials.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
