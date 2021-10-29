October 29, 2021

Tougher health screening measures at Chiang Mai international airport

19 mins ago TN
Chiang Mai Airport International Departure Hall

Chiang Mai Airport International Departure Hall. Photo: Rinto Jiang.




Due to recent surges in COVID-19 cases, Chiang Mai international airport has adopted an 8-step protocol, to make sure arriving passengers are safe, which may mean a delay of 2-3 hours before passengers are allowed to leave the airport following disembarkation.

The enhanced health screening process will be able to handle up to 100 passengers per hour, according to officials.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

