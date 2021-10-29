Teenager shot at August protest in Bangkok dies









A Thai teen who was in a coma after being shot in the neck during an anti-government rally more than two months ago has died, police said on Friday, reporting the first fatality in political protests that began in July 2020.

Warit Somnoi, 15, died on Thursday, said Jirasan Kaewsaengake, deputy commissioner general of Metropolitan Police, who added that he hoped the teen would be the last victim of violence at a political gathering.

“Warit’s case has been an example that has brought us tremendous grief,” Jirasan said. “I’d like to ask everyone in all groups to act within the law and not cause violence. There should be no unrest that could bring loss.”

Also on Friday, police clashed with anti-government protesters while trying to disperse more than 100 who had gathered in Bangkok’s Din Daeng intersection to mourn Warit. Protesters spread flowers and lit candles while others poured red paint over the spot where the teen was shot.

Warit was shot on the evening of Aug. 16, 2021 – during clashes between police and anti-government protesters – on Mitmaitree Road across from the Din Daeng Police Station. The bullet had lodged at Warit’s brain stem and fractured his first and second cervical vertebra, authorities at Rajavithi Hospital, where he had been taken, said at the time.

Warit’s mother Nipapon Somnoi told reporters the family missed her son’s smile.

“My heart is broken as a mother. The case should be cleared soon and it should never be forgotten,” she said during the funeral prayers Thursday evening.

Full story: BenarNews

Nontarat Phaicharoen and Nattaphon Phanphongsanon

Bangkok

Copyright ©2021, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.

