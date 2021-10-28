Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Reveals Company’s New Name Will be ‘Meta’









Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed on Thursday that the company would be renamed Meta and would begin to focus its efforts on the metaverse instead of its social media platforms.

Zuckerberg revealed the details at the annual Facebook Connect conference. Meta will start trading under the new ticker “MVRS” on December 1.

“We’re going to be Metaverse first, not Facebook first,” Zuckerberg said. However, its apps and their brands will not be affected by the corporate name change, he clarified.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Morgan Artyukhina

Sputnik International

