October 28, 2021

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Reveals Company’s New Name Will be ‘Meta’

9 mins ago TN
Mark Zuckerberg F8 2019 Keynote

Mark Zuckerberg F8 2019 Keynote. Photo: Anthony Quintano. CC BY 2.0.




Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed on Thursday that the company would be renamed Meta and would begin to focus its efforts on the metaverse instead of its social media platforms.

Zuckerberg revealed the details at the annual Facebook Connect conference. Meta will start trading under the new ticker “MVRS” on December 1.

“We’re going to be Metaverse first, not Facebook first,” Zuckerberg said. However, its apps and their brands will not be affected by the corporate name change, he clarified.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Morgan Artyukhina
Sputnik International

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg claims Facebook is victim of ‘coordinated media effort’ to tarnish its image with leaked documents

2 days ago TN
Stone Mountain in Georgia, USA

Big Tech data centers warned for their usage of water in Oregon

4 days ago TN
Full moon (Super Moon) in Thailand

NASA Plans to Launch Uncrewed Flights Around Moon in Artemis I Program in February 2022

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Mark Zuckerberg F8 2019 Keynote

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Reveals Company’s New Name Will be ‘Meta’

9 mins ago TN
Buildings in Bangkok

Angry Thai woman cuts the safety rope of two painters 26 stories up

3 hours ago TN
Blackpink's Lalisa 'Lisa' Manobal

Blackpink’s Lisa Manobal will not Attend Countdown Event in Thailand

7 hours ago TN
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra

Paetongtarn Shinawatra appointed Pheu Thai chief adviser for innovation

7 hours ago TN
Lorries at Kerry Siam Seaport, Thailand

80,000 Thai truck drivers to go on strike on Monday over diesel prices

7 hours ago TN