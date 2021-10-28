October 28, 2021

Angry Thai woman cuts the safety rope of two painters 26 stories up

Buildings in Bangkok

Buildings in Bangkok. Photo: free-pix-bkk (PIxabay).




The resident of a high-rise condominium in Nonthaburi province cut the safety rope holding two painters. The woman was apparently angry because she had not been told they were going to do a job and left them dangling above the 26th floor until a neighbor rescued them.

Nichanan Toh, 34, resident on the 21st floor, faces charges of attempted murder and destruction of property, the chief of the Pak Kret police station in Nonthaburi told The Associated Press.

The Bangkok Post reported that she apparently became frustrated when workers appeared outside her room and had not seen an announcement from the condominium that they were going to carry out work on Oct. 12.

The building management accompanied the painters to report the incident to the police. The woman responsible for the event could face a prison sentence of up to 20 years if convicted of one count of attempted murder.

The suspect, who denied the allegations, was freed temporarily but will appear in court shortly.

