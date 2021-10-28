Blackpink’s Lisa Manobal will not Attend Countdown Event in Thailand









BANGKOK, Oct 28 (TNA) – YG Entertainment, the agency of Thai-born K-pop star Lalisa ‘Lisa’ Manoban, said the artist would not attend a New Year countdown event in Thailand because she was scheduled for another activity during the period.

The South Korean entertainment agency responded to the report that Thai Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn planned to spend 100 million baht on inviting Lisa of the Blackpink band and Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli to New Year countdown events in Thailand.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





