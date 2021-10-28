October 28, 2021

Blackpink’s Lisa Manobal will not Attend Countdown Event in Thailand

11 mins ago TN
Blackpink's Lalisa 'Lisa' Manobal

Blackpink's Lalisa 'Lisa' Manobal. Photo: D4Cgrapher. CC BY 4.0.




BANGKOK, Oct 28 (TNA) – YG Entertainment, the agency of Thai-born K-pop star Lalisa ‘Lisa’ Manoban, said the artist would not attend a New Year countdown event in Thailand because she was scheduled for another activity during the period.

The South Korean entertainment agency responded to the report that Thai Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn planned to spend 100 million baht on inviting Lisa of the Blackpink band and Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli to New Year countdown events in Thailand.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra

Paetongtarn Shinawatra appointed Pheu Thai chief adviser for innovation

19 mins ago TN
Lorries at Kerry Siam Seaport, Thailand

80,000 Thai truck drivers to go on strike on Monday over diesel prices

22 mins ago TN
Farmers in Thailand

Pollution Control Department introduces management of burning via Burn Check app

26 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Blackpink's Lalisa 'Lisa' Manobal

Blackpink’s Lisa Manobal will not Attend Countdown Event in Thailand

11 mins ago TN
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra

Paetongtarn Shinawatra appointed Pheu Thai chief adviser for innovation

19 mins ago TN
Lorries at Kerry Siam Seaport, Thailand

80,000 Thai truck drivers to go on strike on Monday over diesel prices

22 mins ago TN
Farmers in Thailand

Pollution Control Department introduces management of burning via Burn Check app

26 mins ago TN
Mercedes-Benz Police car in Thailand

Phuket gold shop robber blames online gambling debts

3 hours ago TN