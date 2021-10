Paetongtarn Shinawatra, youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin, was appointed chief adviser to Pheu Thai for participation and innovation, at the party’s general assembly in Khon Kaen on Thursday.

The introduction of Ms Paetongtarn, 35, was a highlight of the leading oppostion party’s general assembly in the northeastern city.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

