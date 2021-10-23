Will Pheu Thai’s shiny new image win it an ‘overwhelming’ victory?
Thailand’s main opposition party is undergoing a rebrand as it bids to return to power after seven years – five years under the post-coup junta and two years of this elected government.
But Pheu Thai is hampered by a lack of charismatic leaders, both to head its election campaign and to serve as prime ministerial candidates, say analysts.
As such, they see little chance of Pheu Thai winning by the landslide that brought its original incarnation to the government 16 years ago.
