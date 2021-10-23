Automobile production figures and sales improve significantly









BANGKOK (NNT) – Improved prospects have been observed for the automotive industry, which plays a significant role in driving Thailand’s economy. Production and sales figures have improved for cars as well as motorcycles.

Surapong Paisitpatanapong, the spokesperson for the FTI’s automotive cluster, said Thailand’s auto manufacturers received chips and parts from trade partners in September due to the relaxation of lockdowns in those countries. Auto plants were, therefore, able to increase production, and were able to manufacture a total of 140,038 cars – an increase of 34.47% from August. A total of 1,211,946 automobiles were produced in Thailand in the 9 months from January to September, an increase of 25.93% from the same period of the previous year.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

