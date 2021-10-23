October 23, 2021

Automobile production figures and sales improve significantly

2 hours ago TN
Toyota vehicle manufacturing plant

Toyota car automobile manufacturing plant. Photo: Bertel Schmitt. CC BY-SA 3.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Improved prospects have been observed for the automotive industry, which plays a significant role in driving Thailand’s economy. Production and sales figures have improved for cars as well as motorcycles.

Surapong Paisitpatanapong, the spokesperson for the FTI’s automotive cluster, said Thailand’s auto manufacturers received chips and parts from trade partners in September due to the relaxation of lockdowns in those countries. Auto plants were, therefore, able to increase production, and were able to manufacture a total of 140,038 cars – an increase of 34.47% from August. A total of 1,211,946 automobiles were produced in Thailand in the 9 months from January to September, an increase of 25.93% from the same period of the previous year.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Bars and pubs in Soi Cowboy, just next to Terminal 21, Bangkok

Government ramps up reopening plan

2 hours ago TN
Shirt with Pheu Thai Party logo

Will Pheu Thai’s shiny new image win it an ‘overwhelming’ victory?

2 hours ago TN
Cabinet Meeting with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House

Thai Government releases list of 46 countries, territories approved for quarantine-free travel scheme

20 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Bars and pubs in Soi Cowboy, just next to Terminal 21, Bangkok

Government ramps up reopening plan

2 hours ago TN
Shirt with Pheu Thai Party logo

Will Pheu Thai’s shiny new image win it an ‘overwhelming’ victory?

2 hours ago TN
Toyota vehicle manufacturing plant

Automobile production figures and sales improve significantly

2 hours ago TN
Haze in Thailand

Unusually high air pollution reading in Chiang Mai’s Chiang Dao district caused by damaged sensor

3 hours ago TN
Public Emergency Medical Services rescue vehicle in Thailand

Three killed, 2 hurt in Korat road accident

3 hours ago TN