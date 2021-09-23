  • September 23, 2021
Thai Government Will Develop Country with 5 Economic Goals

Prayut Chan-o-cha and the Ministry of Public Health executives during a video conference to solve the COVID-19 situation in Thailand. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai government aims to transform the country and to reach five targets under the 13th national economic and social development plan, to be implemented from 2023 to 2027.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said, during an online seminar titled “Mission to Transform” held by the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), that the country first needs to restructure the production of its goods to conform to the needs of the digital economy. It must place importance on research and development.

Secondly, he said the country needs to develop human resources to keep up with rapid digital changes.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
National News Bureau of Thailand



