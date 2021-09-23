  • September 23, 2021
Two rivers burst banks, flooding two Korat districts

Flood in Chakkarat District in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima province. Photo: Napast.




NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The Lam Takhong and Lam Chiang Krai rivers burst their banks, sending a huge volume of water to flood many houses in Nong Sung and Muang districts on Thursday.

In Muang district, the Lam Choeng Krai village in tambon Khok Sung was inundated. A village road was about 30 centimetres underwater. Floodwater rose to more than one metre in low-lying areas in the village on Thursday after the two rivers burst their banks, Thai media reported.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert and Online Reporters
BANGKOK POST



