Two rivers burst banks, flooding two Korat districts









NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The Lam Takhong and Lam Chiang Krai rivers burst their banks, sending a huge volume of water to flood many houses in Nong Sung and Muang districts on Thursday.

In Muang district, the Lam Choeng Krai village in tambon Khok Sung was inundated. A village road was about 30 centimetres underwater. Floodwater rose to more than one metre in low-lying areas in the village on Thursday after the two rivers burst their banks, Thai media reported.

Prasit Tangprasert and Online Reporters

