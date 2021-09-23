Five traffic police kiosks in Bangkok torched during curfew Thursday morning









A Metropolitan Police investigation got underway today (Thursday) following the torching of at least five police kiosks in Bangkok during the 9pm-4am curfew.

Teams from the Central Police Forensic Division were dispatched to the scenes, after the blazes were extinguished by firemen, to look for clues to help police track down the arsonists, who police believe belong to the same group.

By Thai PBS World





