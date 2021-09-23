  • September 23, 2021
Five traffic police kiosks in Bangkok torched during curfew Thursday morning

Police kiosk in Thanon Phaya Thai, Ratchathewi, Bangkok. Photo: song songroov.




A Metropolitan Police investigation got underway today (Thursday) following the torching of at least five police kiosks in Bangkok during the 9pm-4am curfew.

Teams from the Central Police Forensic Division were dispatched to the scenes, after the blazes were extinguished by firemen, to look for clues to help police track down the arsonists, who police believe belong to the same group.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



