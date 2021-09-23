Samut Prakan Sex Show Couple Released on Bail









BANGKOK, Sept 22 (TNA) – Police released the young couple who had been arrested for their sex shows on a website on bail of 100,000 baht each.

The temporary release followed the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau’s arrest of a woman aged 19 known as Kainao and her 20-year-old boyfriend at a hotel in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan on late night of Sept 20. They had earlier posted videos of their sex activities for money on the OnlyFans website and their content later went viral.

