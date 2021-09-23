  • September 23, 2021
Phuket Will Lift Entry Restrictions on October 1st

Aircraft landing above the beach in Phuket, Thailand. Photo: oakdog / Pixabay.




PHUKET (NNT) – Phuket’s communicable diseases committee has agreed to lift entry restrictions on October 1st, allowing travelers to enter the resort island via air, sea and land.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonsiew said passengers arriving by air will be required to show proof that they have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations, or recovered from COVID-19 within six months of their date of arrival. They must also show a negative coronavirus test result, using the RT-PCR or antigen test method, taken no more than seven days before arriving on the island.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand



